Heading into new season, Whitecaps' biggest question mark will be in goal

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023.

The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks.

Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situation."

Schuster said in a statement Tuesday that Hasal has shown he has the ability to "become one of Canada's best goalkeepers" and the club looks forward to him making the most of his new opportunity.

The homegrown talent has logged 17 appearances for the 'Caps across all competitions last season, posting a 2-2-3 record over seven MLS starts.

Hailing from Saskatoon, Hasal came up through the Whitecaps Academy system before signing a first-team contract in March 2019 and has been called up to Canada’s U-18, U-20 and U-23 teams.

Hasal said in a statement that he's developed "immensely" with the help of Vancouver's staff in recent years.

"I’m looking forward to continuing that growth, but more importantly to doing everything in my power to help the club reach our goals," he said. "After last season, it was clear that we’re starting to build a culture here at the club and I’m excited to be a part of that.

"Vancouver has been my home over the past few years, and I want to repay the fans, club, staff, and my teammates, by showing I can be a top goalkeeper in the league.”

