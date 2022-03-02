The Vancouver Whitecaps are asking their fans to support Ukraine as the eastern European country grapples with a Russian invasion.

Fans attending the Whitecaps' home opener against NYCFC on Saturday are being encouraged to wear yellow and blue clothing to show their support for Ukraine.

The Whitecaps say they will donate to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal on behalf of everyone who attends Saturday's match.

Vancouver's Major League Soccer club is also encouraging fans to make additional individual donations to support Ukraine.