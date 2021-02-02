VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps and winger David Milinkovic have officially agreed to part ways.

The club announced Tuesday it has agreed to a "mutual contract termination" with the 26-year-old Frenchman.

Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement that Milinkovic and his partner want to return to Europe to be closer to their families following the birth of their first child.

The 'Caps acquired Milinkovic on a one-year loan from English Championship side Hull City in January 2020.

He appeared in 16 games for Vancouver last season, scoring one goal and notching four assists.

The Whitecaps finished the Major League Soccer season with a 9-14-0 record, missing the playoffs for the third year in a row.

Schuster said in November that club staff were working to find a new team for Milinkovic, and that he would stay with the 'Caps if an appropriate fit could not be found.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.