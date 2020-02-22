Vancouver Whitecaps FC acquired a 2020 international roster spot from the Portland Timbers on Saturday in exchange for $165,000 in general allocation money.

"We had an opportunity to acquire an international spot and timing was right," Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in a statement. "This trade gives us additional roster flexibility for the year."

The move gives Vancouver 11 international spots through 2020 with nine international players on its roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.