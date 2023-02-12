INDIO, Calif. — The Vancouver Whitecaps recorded a win and a tie in a pair of Sunday friendlies at the 2023 Coachella Valley Invitational.

The Whitecaps netted a 2-1 victory against USL champions Las Vegas Lights FC, and settled for a scoreless draw against expansion side St. Louis CITY SC at Empire Polo Club.

Pedro Vite (33rd minute) and Cristian Dajome (77th minute) scored for the Whitecaps against Las Vegas. Lucas Stauffer had the lone goal for the Lights in the 42nd minute.

After playing two games in a day, the Major League Soccer squad will get set for a week of training in Southern California ahead of their final pre-season friendly against Western Conference rivals Minnesota United FC next Saturday at Empire Polo Club.

