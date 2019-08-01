1h ago
Whitecaps part ways with Brazilian winger Venuto
The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps and winger Lucas Venuto have parted ways.
Venuto, 24, made 13 starts and 22 appearances in Major League Soccer play with the Whitecaps, recording three goals and one assist. The Brazilian also made two substitute appearances in the Canadian Championship.
Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos said the move gives Venuto the chance to continue his career closer to home.