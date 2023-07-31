CARSON, Calif. — Vanni Sartini served up several pre-game reasons why his Vancouver Whitecaps would be hard-pressed to beat the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday and advance to the round of 32 in the inaugural Leagues Cup.

Turns out the coach was wrong — and he's happy about it.

Sartini had said that beating the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park would be "super tough," especially after torching the Galaxy for three first-half goals in their last Major League Soccer meeting at BC Place in Vancouver. The Caps eventually won that July 15 match 4-2.

"They'll (Galaxy) want to show everyone that they are much better than that. It won't be easy."

After falling behind 1-0 on a Riqui Puig goal in the 16th minute, the Caps cranked up the pressure. It paid off with an own goal in the 81st minute. One minute into stoppage time Brian White scored the winner for the visitors, who eliminated the Galaxy from the Leagues Cup with the comeback victory and secured second place in West Group 3.

It was White's 12th goal across all competitions this season, equalling his best scoring season with the club. He scored 12 goals in 2021.

Ten minutes before full time, Whitecaps FC levelled the score line against the run of play. Ryan Gauld whipped a cross into a busy box, forcing Lucas Calegari of the Galaxy to take an awkward touch, directing the ball into the back of his own net.

Vancouver opened the Leagues Cup with a 2-2 draw against Leon, but lost 16-15 in penalties. Leon then edged L.A. Galaxy 1-0 on July 26, setting the stage for Sunday's showdown in California.

The round of 32 matches get underway next Wednesday. The Whitecaps will play on Friday (Aug. 4) but their opponent is still to be determined.

THROW-INS: Attendance in Carson, Calif., was announced at 14,787. … The Galaxy controlled ball possession 61.1 per cent to 38.9 per cent, and outshot Vancouver 16-10 … The Caps next MLS home match is Aug. 20 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2023.