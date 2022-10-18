Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert has undergone successful surgery on his right ankle.

The club says the 29-year-old is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season's training camp.

The Whitecaps did not release any details on when or how Teibert sustained the ankle injury.

He made 33 appearances for the 'Caps last season, including 28 starts, and registered one assist.

Hailing from Niagara Falls, Ont., Teibert is a product of the Whitecaps academy system and has played 286 games for the club, scoring five goals and contributing 23 assists.

The 'Caps also announced a number of roster moves Tuesday.

Wingback Luis Martins has signed a new contract through the 2024 season, with a club option for 2025.

Martins, 29, came to Vancouver in a trade from Sporting Kansas City in May and recorded three assists in 13 appearances for the Whitecaps.

Sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release the Portuguese international showed quality on both sides of the ball this season and has a strong understanding of the club's system.

The 'Caps have also exercised club options on midfielders Sebastian Berhalter and Ryan Raposo, goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer and defender Julian Gressel.

The club did not pick up options for midfielder Janio Bikel, forward David Egbo and goalkeeper Evan Newton, while midfielder Michael Baldisimo's contract with the team has ended.

The Whitecaps still have options on several players, including strikers Lucas Cavallini and Tosaint Ricketts, midfielder Leonard Owusu, defenders Derek Cornelius, Marcus Godinho and Jake Nerwinski and 'keeper Cody Cropper.

Vancouver has until Nov. 14 to pick up those options.

The 'Caps said in a release that they are also in talks with pending free-agent defender Florian Jungwirth.

"Over the last couple transfer windows we have a build a solid foundation and we know where we need to improve to take the next step,” Schuster said in a release.

“We will use this off-season to strengthen our roster and have the majority of our players ready for the start of pre-season camp in January as we are prepare for both the (Major League Soccer) regular season and the Concacaf Champions League.”

Vancouver finished the season with a 12-15-7 record and missed the playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.