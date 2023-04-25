The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the trade of winger Cristian Dajome to DC United on Tuesday in exchange for $350,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money with an additional $200,000 in conditional GAM.

Signed from Colombian side Atletico Nacional in 2020, Dajome made 102 appearances across all competitions for the club across three seasons.

"Cristian has been an important player for our club and a consummate professional throughout his three plus years with us," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. "He will always be a part of our history and will be remembered as a big part of our Canadian Championship winning team last year. We wish Cristian and his family all the best in their next steps."

Schuster noted the move adds roster flexibility for the team moving forward.

“In addition to the allocation money, this move opens up a senior roster and international slot, as well as a pathway for our younger attacking talent including first team players coming back from injury and our prospects coming through our MLS NEXT Pro team WFC2," Schuster said.

DC United president Dave Kasper says the team is excited about the acquisition of the 29-year-old Dajome.

"Recruiting a dynamic player with transitional speed who can play anywhere along our frontline was one of our main objectives before the [transfer window] closed," Kasper said. "Cristian’s ability to stretch the field, in combination with our core attacking group will give us multiple options in terms of how we want to play. We are delighted to bring him to the District."

Dajome had made seven appearances for the Whitecaps in 2023.