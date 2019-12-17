VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired US$50,000 of 2020 targeted allocation money from Real Salt Lake in exchange for goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

The 28-year-old MacMath spent one season with the Whitecaps, making eight starts after being acquired in a December 2018 trade with the Colorado Rapids.

Targeted allocation money is a salary cap mechanism established to help clubs bring top players into the league without using a designated player spot.

The Whitecaps currently have two goalkeepers on their MLS roster in Maxime Crepeau and Thomas Hasal.

The move comes a day after the Whitecaps signed Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini to a designated player spot.

"We're thankful for Zac’s contributions to the club during his time in Vancouver and wish him the best in Salt Lake," Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.