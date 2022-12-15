The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the transfer of Canada defender Derek Cornelius to 22-time Swedish champions Malmo on Thursday.

A 25-year-old native of Ajax, Ont., Cornelius had spent the past two seasons on loan with Greek side Panetolikos.

“This agreement made sense for all parties involved and came together fairly quickly after Derek informed us he wanted to stay in Europe,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “We are thankful to Derek for his service to the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Cornelius joined the Whitecaps in 2019 from Serbian side Javor Ivanjica. He made 35 league appearances over three seasons for Vancouver, scoring once.

Internationally, Cornelius has been capped 14 times by Canada and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup, but did not see game action.

Among the players of note who have suited up for Malmo over the years include Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Champions League-winning Finland midfielder Jari Litmanen.