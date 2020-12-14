Vanderbilt’s season finale at No. 10 Georgia has been canceled with the Commodores falling below both the number of scholarship players available and position requirements.

The game has been declared a no contest, and by extension, could be the end of Sarah Fuller's NCAA Football career.

Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game when the Commodores took on Missouri on Nov. 28. Last weekend, Fuller kicked two extra points in Vandy's loss to Tennessee.

Vanderbilt originally was scheduled to play in Athens on Dec. 5 only to have that game postponed the day before because the Commodores couldn’t meet minimum roster requirements. Vanderbilt played, and lost, to in-state rival Tennessee 42-17 on Saturday despite having only 49 scholarship players available. Interim coach Todd Fitch had hoped to get some players back this week, but COVID-19 issues, contact tracing and opt-outs left Vanderbilt thin.

The Commodores conclude this SEC-only season at 0-9, the first winless season in program history.