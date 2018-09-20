Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney said that Sebastian Giovinco is dealing with a calf strain and is day-to-day.

Giovinco left Wednesday's Campeones Cup match against Mexico club Tigres UANL in the 40th minute with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Vanney said there is no plan for Giovinco to go for a scan and he will be tested physically at training on Friday.

TFC fell 3-1 to the Mexican title holders, with Lucas Janson scoring the only goal for the home side.

They will be back in action Saturday when they visit New York to take on the Red Bulls (17-5-7).