Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and former team coach Dwane Casey have respectively been named as finalists for a pair of NBA awards.

VanVleet is up for Sixth Man of the Year, along with Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets. Casey is joined Brad Stevens (Boston Celtics) and Quin Snyder (Utah Jazz) in the running to be named Coach of the Year..

The winner of both awards will be announced on June 25 at the second annual NBA awards, along with the rest of this year’s awards.

More to come.