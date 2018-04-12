Toronto Raptors key reserve guard Fred VanVleet is day-to-day after incurring a right shoulder bruise in the team's regular season-finale Wednesday night, head coach Dwane Casey told the media on Thursday. Casey said X-rays on VanVleet's shoulder came back negative but he's still experiencing soreness.

VanVleet's status for Game 1 of the Raptors first-round series with the Washington Wizards on Saturday is uncertain. He left Wednesday's game against the Heat with 1:32 remaining in regulation after trying to fight through a screen, and stayed down for several seconds near the Toronto bench before getting helped off the floor.

After going undrafted in 2016 draft, VanVleet is in his second season with Toronto. He's averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 assists off the bench in 76 games during the regular season.