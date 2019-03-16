VanVleet itching to get back into game action

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet could finally be fit enough to return to action when the Raptors take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

VanVleet, who missed the team's last 12 games with a left thumb injury, has been listed as questionable ahead of tomorrow's game.

Raptors guards Kyle Lowry (left ankle) and Danny Green (left ankle) are also listed as questionable to play.

The 25-year-old VanVleet has averaged 10.5 points per game and 4.6 assists this season in mostly a reserve role.

The Pistons, who are coached by former Raptors coach Dwane Casey, are 2-0 this season against the Raptors.