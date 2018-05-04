TORONTO — A day after a stunning 128-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Fred VanVleet says nothing has changed for him or his Toronto Raptors teammates.

Toronto now trails the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal 2-0 and has given up homecourt advantage as the best-of-seven series moves to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4.

VanVleet insists that if a few more shots had gone in for the Raptors in Game 1's 113-112 overtime loss the series would be different.

He says that Toronto's focus is entirely on getting a win in Cleveland in the next two games.

More to follow.