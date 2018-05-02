VanVleet: 'When you make them you're the hero, when you don't you suck'

A day after a heartbreaking loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors backup point guard Fred VanVleet has no regrets after missing a pair of game-winning shots.

VanVleet, who is still working his way back to full health after missing most of the opening round series against the Washington Wizards with a shoulder injury, missed three-pointers at the end of regulation and overtime that could have given Toronto the important win.

The 24-year-old spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

"I mean, you think about it. It's natural. I'm a human being. I've got thick skin. I'm going to take those shots every time. If you don't want me to shoot them don't put me in the game or don't pass to me," VanVleet said. "It's going up if I get it and it's the right shot. When you make them you're the hero, when you don't you suck. And that's what makes making them that great. Those highs and lows of the game is what makes the game so great."

The second year pro scored nine points with two assists in just over 15 minutes of playing time.

DeMar DeRozan said he remains confident in VanVleet after the game.

"I told him if we're in that same situation again, make the same exact pass, it's not just me trusting him, it's every single guy on this team, coaching staff trusts him in the moments, that's why he's in the game late in the game," DeRozan said. "He's got tough skin, he's going to bounce back, respond from it, but still have the utmost confidence in him."

As for the injury, VanVleet says it's sore, but will be ready for Thursday's Game 2.

"That's just the way it's going to be," he said.