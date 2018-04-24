According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg Fred VanVleet was able to practice with the Toronto Raptors today and was screen scrimmaging afterward. He's still listed as day-to-day, but Lewenberg notes that there's a chance he plays in tomorrow's Game 5 matchup against the Washington Wizards.

VanVleet scrimmaging with some of the young guys after practice today. Just hit a 3 and finished a tough layup. pic.twitter.com/aRx0kgJvwS — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 24, 2018

VanVleet has missed all but three minutes of the Raptors first round series against the Wizards due to a shoulder injury and his abilities off the bench have been sorely missed.

The 24-year-old point had a great regular season as a reserve for Toronto, averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 assists per game, and shot 41 per cent from three-point range.

The backup guard reportedly suffered a sprained AC joint — or separated shoulder — in the Raptors' season finale against the Miami Heat, when he ran into Bam Adebayo when the Heat's big man was setting a screen.

After the Wizards knotted the series at 2-2, things shift back to Toronto for Game 5 on Thursday.