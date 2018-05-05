Armstrong on Raptors: 'Bottom line is...this is your season right here'

With the Toronto Raptors down two games to none in their series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team decided to make a change to their starting lineup for Saturday night's game.

Guard Fred VanVleet was inserted into the starting lineup in place of usual starter forward Serge Ibaka. VanVleet scored a total of 23 points in the Raptors' two previous games this series against the Cavs, while Ibaka managed just 13.

VanVleet, 24, averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 assists off the bench in 76 games during the regular season, his second in the NBA.