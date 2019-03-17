2h ago
VanVleet to return, Lowry out for Raptors against Pistons
TSN.ca Staff
VanVleet itching to get back into game action
Fred VanVleet will make his return to the lineup when the Toronto Raptors visit the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.
VanVleet's status was upgraded by the Raptors from questionable to probable and he will participate on a minutes restiction according to Postmedia's Ryan Wolstat.
The point guard has been out of action since Feb. 9 with a thumb ligament injury. VanVleet has averaged 10.5 points per game this season.
The Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry, who will miss his second-consecutive game with an ankle injury.