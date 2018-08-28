They're not calling it retirement, but a pair of England veterans will "step aside" from international duty.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill announced on Tuesday that they were ending their Three Lions career to focus on their clubs and allow manager Gareth Southgate to bring younger players into his squad.

“To be honest with you, this has been on my mind for a while,” Vardy, 31, told The Guardian. “I’m not getting any younger and you can see, to be fair to the gaffer, he wants to make it more youthful, which obviously had its benefits during the World Cup – we got to the semi-finals and finished fourth, which is equal to the furthest we have ever been on foreign soil. So I just said to Gareth that I think it’s probably best from now on, especially with the way he wants to go, to bring youngsters in who he thinks have got the ability and start nurturing them into international football.”

A native of Sheffield, Vardy's England career began in 2015 when he exploded for 24 goals in the Premier League as the Foxes captured a shock league title. He was a member of England's Euro 2016 squad, as well as the team that finished fourth in this past summer's World Cup.

Capped 26 times, Vardy scored seven goals for England.

He maintains that he would return under certain circumstances.

"Gareth said that he felt I still had a lot to offer, and we've not shut the door completely," Vardy said. "If the worst came to happen and everyone was injured, then obviously I wouldn't say no."

Cahill, 32, made his announcement to Chelsea TV.

"I think it’s time that I take a step back now. It’s the right moment to do that," Cahill said. "I’ve been hugely proud of what I’ve achieved, over 60 caps, I’ve captained my country on a few occasions, which has been a huge honour and something I’ve been really proud of."

A native of Derbyshire, Cahill received his first cap in 2010 as a member of Bolton Wanderers. Cahill missed out on Euro 2012 with a broken jaw, but went on to appear in two World Cups and a Euro. He made one appearance in Russia this summer.

Like Vardy, he wouldn't say no to a recall.

"At the same time, in your football career you never want to shut a door completely," Cahill said. "I’ve been hugely honoured to play for my country and if I’m ever needed, I’m there."

Southgate's England side is next in action on September 8 when they kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign against Spain at Wembley.