Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil announced on Twitter late Saturday night that he will be forced to isolate in his hotel room for two weeks ahead of the Australian Open.

"Unfortunately I was one of the players on a plane that had a positive COVID-19 case and will have to isolate in my hotel room for two weeks. Not the best prep right before a Slam but will try make the most of it," Pospisil said.

Unfortunately I was one of the players on a plane that had a positive COVID-19 case and will have to isolate in my hotel room for 2 weeks. Not the best prep right before of Slam but will try make the most of it. #AussieOpen — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) January 17, 2021

Players have been arriving early in order to quarantine before the start of the first Grand Slam of the season, scheduled to run from Feb. 8-21 in Melbourne.

The 30-year-old is currently ranked 61st in the world.