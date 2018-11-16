How big of a loss is Vasilevskiy for Tampa?

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy will miss four-to-six weeks after fracturing his foot in practice on Wednesday.

In 13 games for the Lightning this season, Vasilevskiy has a 9-3-1 record with a .927 save percentage, 2.30 goals-against average, and one shutout.

Backup Louis Domingue started Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, stopping 28 of 31 shots in the 4-3 win. He has a 4-2 record this season with an .890 save percentage and 3.36 goals-against average.

The team also recalled Eddie Pasquale from the Syracuse Crunch on Thursday to take Vasilevskiy's spot on the 23-man roster.

Vasilevskiy finished third in Vezina Trophy voting last season behind Pekka Rinne and Connor Hellebuyck.