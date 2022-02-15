The Vegas Golden Knights placed forward Adam Brooks on waivers on Tuesday.

Brooks, 25, joined the Golden Knights on Nov. 17 after being claimed off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens.

The Winnipeg, MB., native has two goals and three points in 11 games this season split between the Golden Knights and the Canadiens.

Brooks has six goals and 11 points in 29 games split between the Toronto Maple Leafs, Canadiens, and Golden Knights in his three season career.