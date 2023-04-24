William Karlsson and Shea Theodore scored 47 seconds apart to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-1 lead over the Winnipeg Jets heading into the third period of Game 4 in their first-round series.

Karlsson gave the Golden Knights the lead just past the midpoint of the period when a Jonathan Marchessault one-timer deflected off his skate and through the pads of Connor Hellebuyck.

Theodore added to the Vegas lead 47 seconds after Karlsson’s goal, firing a wrist shot over the left shoulder of Hellebuyck with 5:41 to go in the second.

Jets forward Mark Scheifele did not return for the second after leaving with an upper-body injury in the first period. The team announced that he would not return.

The Golden Knights have outshot the Jets 21-16 through two periods.

The Jets are looking to avoid going down 3-1 in the series.