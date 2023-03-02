The Vegas Golden Knights are closing on a deal to acquire Jonathan Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

The trade would come just one day after the Blue Jackets acquired the goaltender from the Los Angeles Kings.

Hearing VGK closing in on a deal for Jonathan Quick — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 2, 2023

He joined Columbus in the deal that sent defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to the Kings. The Blue Jackets also received a conditional 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick in the trade.

Blue Jackets general manager said Wednesday he's been in touch with the 37-year-old goaltender and hopes the team can "do the right thing" for him.

#CBJ GM Jarmo Kekalainen says he's in touch with Jonathan Quick and Quick's camp and hopes the team can "do the right thing" for the 37-year-old goaltender. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) March 1, 2023

Quick is 11-13-4 in 31 appearances with the Kings in 2022-23, recording a .876 save percentage and 3.50 GAA. The Milford, Conn., product is a pending unrestricted free agent in the final season of a 10-year, $58 million contract with an AAV of $5.8 million.

Originally drafted 72nd overall by Los Angeles at the 2005 NHL Draft, Quick backstopped the Kings to two Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014. He earned the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP in 2012 and is a two-time winner of the William M. Jennings Trophy (2014, 2018).

Quick has appeared in 743 career NHL games, all with the Kings, with a career .911 save percentage and 2.46 GAA.