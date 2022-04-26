Canucks need some help, but still have a chance at the playoffs

The fate of the Vegas Golden Knights' season could be decided Tuesday as they take on the Dallas Stars.

The Golden Knights trail the Stars by three points in the race for the final Western Conference wild-card spot and will be eliminated from postseason contention for the first time in franchise history with a regulation loss.

The Stars, meanwhile, would clinch their first playoff appearance since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 with a regulation win.

The Nashville Predators, who currently sit in the top wild-card, can clinch their playoff spot through multiple avenues Tuesday, including with a regulation win over the Calgary Flames or a Golden Knights loss to the Stars in regulation - which would set the playoff field as the Los Angeles Kings will clinch their spot with a Vegas loss in any fashion.

An overtime loss for the Stars would bring the Golden Knights within two points with two games remaining in the season for both teams, but would also eliminate the Vancouver Canucks from the playoff race.

Vegas missed a golden opportunity to close within two points of the Stars on Sunday night, giving up a goal with less than a second left in regulation before falling to the San Jose Sharks in a shootout.

"Definitely a tough pill to swallow," team captain Mark Stone said after the loss. "We have to win the next game. If we win the next game, you never know what could happen. You can get some help. We've gotten some along the way.

"Really a devastating loss, but we're still in it. You have to think that way. We have to win a big game on Tuesday to keep our chances alive."