The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Brett Howden to a two-year, $3.8 million extension, it was announced Wednesday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $1.9 million.

The 25-year-old scored six goals and added seven assists in 54 games last season, his second with the Golden Knights since being acquired from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenceman Nick Desimone and fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Howden has 31 goals and 51 assists for 82 points in 279 career NHL regular season games split between the Rangers and Golden Knights.

The Calgary native was selected in the first round (No. 27 overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.