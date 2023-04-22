The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 after the second period in Game 3 of their first round series on Saturday.

Keegan Kolesar scored with just over two minutes remaining in the frame to extend the lead.

Jack Eichel scored his second power-play goal of the game to make in 3-1 at the 10:46 mark.

The Jets were held off the board in the second period.

Chandler Stephenson and Eichel each found the net in the first period to open an early 2-0 advantage for Vegas.

Kyle Connor responded for the Jets 9:07 into the period to cut the lead in half.

Stephenson got the Golden Knights on the board first at the 2:52 mark and was followed by Eichel on a power play just over six minutes into the contest.

Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey suffered a lower-body injury early in the first period and did not return.

Jets defenceman Brenden Dillon and Golden Knights forward Kolesar dropped the gloves in the first minute of Game 3 and were each assessed a five-minute major.

The Jets won the series opener 5-1 and fell 5-2 in Game 2.