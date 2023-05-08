Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit left Monday's Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers with an apparent injury in the first period.

He seemed to suffer the injury while sliding across the crease to protect against a rebound. Brossoit went down immediately and needed help to get off the ice and get down the tunnel.

Adin Hill came in for Vegas in relief with the game tied 1-1.

Brossoit, 30, had a .896 save percentage and 3.13 goals-against average in seven games with the Golden Knights during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 4 between the two teams will go Wednesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton.