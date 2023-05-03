Leon Draisaitl scored early and late, but the Vegas Golden Knights scored three unanswered in between to lead 3-2 over the Edmonton Oilers after one period.

Mark Stone, Michael Amadio, and Ivan Barbashev scored for Vegas in the period.

Reilly Smith, Alex Pietrangelo, Nicolas Roy, William Karlsson and Zach Whitecloud added assists for the Golden Knights.

In the dying seconds of the period, Draisaitl attempted a shot from a bad angle that bounced off of Laurent Brossoit's back and into the net to cut the lead to one.

Smith tried a shot from distance on the power play late in the first period, and Stone redirected from infront of the net to give the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead at 18:23.

An unfortunate injury for Edmonton late in the period, as Mattias Janmark was forced to exit the game after an awkward fall caused him to hit his head on the boards. He lay on the ice while play carried on and had to be helped to the locker room.

Edmonton controlled pace early in the period, but Vegas were the better team after five minutes - they outshot Edmonton 11-3 in the first 12 minutes and were consistent in puck possession.

After the quick pair of goals traded early in the period, action settled until midway through the period - Edmonton's Cody Ceci committed a turnover in the neutral zone, and Amadio collected to score the second of the game for Vegas to give them a 2-1 lead.

Just 40 seconds after they surrendered the opening tally, the Golden Knights pressed on the attack and Barbashev scored off the rebound at 4:36 to even the score at 1-1.

Edmonton got the first power-play chance of the series, as McDavid drew an interference penalty just 2:43 into the period. Connor McDavid weaved through the Golden Knights' defence until he found Draisaitl wide open in the slot, who buried his Stanley Cup Playoffs-leading eighth goal to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead.

Each team took some time to feel each other out early, as no real chances were presented in the opening minutes.