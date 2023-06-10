The Vegas Golden Knights have a 3-1 lead over the Florida Panthers after the second period in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Chandler Stephenson scored his second of the game to make it 2-0 as he took a feed from Mark Stone to snipe the puck past Sergei Bobrovsky. Reilly Smith picked up his 10th assist of the playoffs on the goal.

William Karlsson extended Vegas’ lead to 3-0 when defenceman Nic Hague’s shot from the point went off of Panthers defenceman Radko Gudas onto Karlsson’s stick as he scored his 11th of the playoffs. Jonathan Marchessault picked up the secondary assist.

Brandon Montour got the Panthers on the board late in the second period as his shot banked off of both Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore and past goaltender Adin Hill to make it 3-1. Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell got the assists on Montour's goal.

Vegas centre Jack Eichel departed for the dressing room with just under a minute to play in the second period after a shot from Marchessault deflected to hit him in the side of the neck.

Panthers defenceman Marc Staal took the lone penalty of the game in the second, as he went to the box for tripping, but Vegas failed to capitalize on the man-advantage.

Stephenson opened the scoring just 1:39 into the game when he took a pass from defenceman Zach Whitecloud at the blueline to break in alone to beat Bobrovsky five-hole. Stone picked up the other assist on the play.

The Golden Knights have a 2-1 series lead. They won Games 1 and 2 at home before Florida answered back with a Game 3 victory on home ice as Carter Verhaeghe played the hero with the overtime winner.