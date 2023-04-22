Chandler Stephenson and Jack Eichel each found the net to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 lead over the Winnipeg Jets after the first period in Game 3 of their first-round series on Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Connor responded for the Jets 9:07 into the period to cut the lead in half.

Stephenson opened the scoring at the 2:52 mark and was followed by Eichel on a power play just over six minutes into the contest.

Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo each picked up assists on Eichel’s marker.

Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey suffered a lower-body injury early in the opening frame and did not return.

Jets defenceman Brenden Dillon and Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar dropped the gloves in the first minute of the period and were each assessed a five-minute major.

The Jets won the series opener 5-1 and fell 5-2 in Game 2.