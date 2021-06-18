Josh Anderson scored the tying goal with under two minutes remaining in the game, sending Game 3 between the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights to overtime.

Anderson potted the equalizer at 18:05 of the final frame after Marc-Andre Fleury mishandled the puck behind the net, giving the Habs' forward a wide open net.

Alex Pietrangelo put the Golden Knights ahead 2:22 into the final period on a harmless looking shot from the blue line that snuck under the outstretched arm of Carey Price.

Carey Price kept the Habs in the game until the tying goal, stopping nine of 10 shots in the period and 38 of 40 through regulation.

Fleury stopped 19 of 21 shots for the Golden Knights.

The series is tied 1-1.