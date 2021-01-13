Golden Knights name Stone first ever captain

The Vegas Golden Knights might be embarking on their fourth National Hockey League season, but for the first time they will have a captain.

The club announced Mark Stone as the team's first captain on Wednesday.

CONGRATULATIONS to Mark Stone on being named the first captain in Vegas Golden Knights history!!!! 🗿 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/gOBxRtSpKg — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 13, 2021

Stone, 28, heads into his third season with the team since coming over in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in 2019.

In 65 games a season ago, the Winnipeg native scored 21 goals and added 42 assists to finish second on the team in scoring, three points behind Max Pacioretty.

About to begin his ninth NHL season, Stone is in the second year of an eight-year, $76 million deal signed in the summer of 2019.

The Golden Knights open up their season on Thursday night at home to the Anaheim Ducks.