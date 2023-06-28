The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Ivan Barbashev to a five-year, $25 million contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was acquired by the Golden Knights from the St. Louis Blues at the 2023 trade deadline.

In 23 games with the Golden Knights, Barbashev recorded six goals and 10 assists. During the team's run to the Stanley Cup, he scored seven goals and 11 assists in 22 games.

In 410 career games with the Blues and Golden Knights, the Moscow native has scored 84 goals and added 110 assists in 433 games.