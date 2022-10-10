The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenceman Nicolas Hague to a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the contract is worth $2.2945 million per year with a total value of $6.88 million.

With Hague's contract, the Golden Knights are $17 short of the maximum long-term injured reserve pool, according to The Athletic's Jesse Granger.

Hague, 23, played 52 games with the Golden nights last season, scoring four goals and adding 10 assists. In 142 career games, all with Vegas, the Kitchener, Ont. native has tallied 10 goals and 32 assists.

He was originally selected in the second round (34th overall) by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Draft.