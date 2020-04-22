The Vegas Golden Knights signed forward Nicolas Roy to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $750,000 on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Roy has five goals and five assists over 28 games with the Golden Knights in 2019-20, his first season in Vegas.

"This is so exciting. When I was traded here my goal was to earn another contract. I want to try and help this team and I think I can. It's a great organization and we have a lot of great players. This is a big day for me," Roy said.

Roy was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Entry by the Carolina Hurricanes, but only appeared in seven games over the previous two seasons with the club. The native of Amos, Quebec helped the Charlotte Checkers, Carolina's AHL affiliate, capture the 2019 Calder Cup.

The Golden Knights acquired Roy and a 2021 conditional fifth-round pick from Carolina in exchange for forward Erik Haula last June.