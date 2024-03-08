It's been a busy week for the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Monday they were 14-1 to win the Stanley Cup and sat tied with the 10th shortest odds to win the Cup.

Now, after making three trades during the week, they are one of the favourites to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

With the trade deadline now behind us, let's take a look at how the moves of general manager Kelly McCrimmon have impacted his team's odds to win the Stanley Cup.

A Busy Week in Vegas

The first big splash came on Tuesday when Vegas moved second- and fourth-round picks to the Washington Capitals for Anthony Mantha.

Mantha, 29, had 20 goals in 56 games with Washington and has six points in 11 career playoff games.

The next move came Thursday when they were a part of a three-team deal that saw them bolster their backend with the addition of Noah Hanifin.

The 6-foot-3 left-shot defenceman is in the final season of a six-year, $29.7 million deal with an AAV of $4.95 million and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

He has 11 goals and 35 points in 61 games this season.

Those moves were strong enough to see Vegas' number to win the Stanley Cup fall from 14 to 10-1.

But they weren't done.

In an unexpected move Friday afternoon, the Golden Knights traded for San Jose Sharks forward Tomáš Hertl.

The Golden Knights add Hertl, Hanifin and Mantha at the deadline and suddenly the Western Conference is absolutely stacked with 4 of the top 6 choices to win the Stanley Cup at @FanDuelCanada. Vegas was 14-1 earlier this week.https://t.co/ddKrFsKsVI #GamblingX #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/98AvVZa6y2 — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) March 8, 2024

Hertl has been sidelined since Feb. 12 after having loose cartilage cleaned out of his knee. The Sharks said after the procedure he was expected to miss several weeks. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Friday Hertl is expected to return before the playoffs.

Hertl is expected back before the playoffs, FYI — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

The addition of Hertl has once again seen the Golden Knights' odds to win the Cup slashed significantly and their odds of +700 have them tied with the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers as the co-favourites to win the Stanley Cup.

Vegas is looking to become the third team since 2010 to go back-to-back after the Pittsburgh Penguins did it in 2016 and 2017, and the Tampa Bay Lightning won consecutive titles in 2020 and 2021.