Vegas Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer confirmed that William Karlsson will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. 

Brett Howden will play with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Karlsson reportedly broke his foot in Friday's 5-4 win over Anaheim.  

He has one goal and two assists in eight games this season. 

The 28-year-old has 115 goals and 272 points in 474 career NHL games split between the Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Golden Knights. 