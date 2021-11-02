1h ago
Golden Knights' Karlsson out 4-6 weeks (LBI)
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer confirmed that William Karlsson will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Head Coach Pete DeBoer confirmed William Karlsson will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury.— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 2, 2021
Brett Howden will play with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Karlsson reportedly broke his foot in Friday's 5-4 win over Anaheim.
He has one goal and two assists in eight games this season.
The 28-year-old has 115 goals and 272 points in 474 career NHL games split between the Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Golden Knights.