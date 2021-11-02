Vegas Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer confirmed that William Karlsson will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Brett Howden will play with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Karlsson reportedly broke his foot in Friday's 5-4 win over Anaheim.

He has one goal and two assists in eight games this season.

The 28-year-old has 115 goals and 272 points in 474 career NHL games split between the Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Golden Knights.