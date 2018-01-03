The Vegas Golden Knights are close to signing forward Jonathan Marchessault to an expected six-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Jonathan Marchessault and VGK closing in on contract extension for the pending UFA who is currently making $750K. When it’s done, it’s expected to be 6 years with an AAV of $5M or thereabouts. He’s earned it. Quite a story in Vegas, where great stories abound this season. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 3, 2018

The 27-year-old is having another stellar season, scoring 15 goals and 22 assists over 35 games for the surprisingly successful Golden Knights. Marchessault had 30 goals and 21 assists over 75 games with the Florida Panthers last season before being selected by Vegas in the expansion draft in the summer.

Marchessault is in the final year of a two-year, $1.5 million contract signed with the Panthers prior to the 2016-17 campaign.

The native of Cap-Rouge, Quebec went undrafted and got his start in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012-13, appearing in two games with the team.

Marchessault has 53 goals and 54 assists over 159 games with the Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay Lightning, Panthers and Golden Knights.