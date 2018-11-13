LAVAL, Que. — Lukas Vejdemo had a pair of goals to propel the Laval Rocket past the Toronto Marlies 6-2 on Tuesday in American Hockey League play.

Michael Chaput and Byron Froese had power-play goals for Laval (7-8-1), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Maxim Lamarche and Daniel Audette also found the back of the net as Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves.

Chris Mueller had both goals for the Marlies (5-6-2), the minor league club of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jeff Glass stopped 6-of-9 shots but was chased from net 8:55 into the game after Chaput made it 3-1. Eamon McAdam turned aside 21-of-24 shots in relief.

The Rocket went 2 for 6 on the power play and Toronto was 0 for 3 with the man advantage.