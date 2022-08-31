The BC Lions are close to acquiring quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes, according to a report by TSN’s Farhan Lalji. The return in the deal is expected to be a first-round pick.

Hearing that there is a strong possibility that @BCLions will acquire @BIGPLAYVA3 from @MTLAlouettes. Could be done by Wed. I’ve heard a 1st round pick is the likely return. VA’s elbow is completely healthy & BC is close to his home in Tacoma. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/ggecOKJSM1 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 31, 2022

Adams Jr. has appeared in five games this season for the Alouettes and thrown for 294 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The 29-year-old was placed on the six-game injured list due to tendinitis in his throwing elbow on August 3, however Lalji reports that the injury has completely healed.

The report also indicates that Als minority owner Gary Stern blocked earlier attempts to move Adams Jr., but now that he has stepped down from day-to-day operations of the team, talks were able to pick up once again.

I’m told that Gary Stern blocked earlier attempts to move VA. With Stern no longer involved talks have picked up again. I’m of 2 minds in this. I like MOC & KT a lot. I like seeing young guys getting a chance. But this BC roster is too talented to waste if they can’t get it done https://t.co/KrlRFJjQsT — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 31, 2022

The Lions lost their starting quarterback Nathan Rourke to a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot that he suffered on August 19 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Adams Jr. has appeared in 67 CFL contests split between the Alouettes and Roughriders, who he played 11 games for in 2017, and has thrown 43 touchdowns with 26 interceptions.