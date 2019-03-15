3h ago
Vesalainen returns to Jets from KHL
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Bruins 3, Jets 4
Kristian Vesalainen is back in North America.
The Winnipeg Jets have reassigned the forward to the Manitoba Moose from the KHL's Jokerit Helsinki on Friday.
Vesalainen played 31 games in the KHL, there he recorded 6 goals and 17 points. He also added 1 goal in the teams six playoff games. Jokerit's season came to an end on Mar. 7 when they lost in the Conference Quarterfinals.
The native of Helsinki opened his 2018-19 campaign in North America with the Winnipeg Jets, playing five games and recording an assist in his NHL debut.
The 6-foot-3 left-winger also added 8 points in 8 games with the Moose before being assigned to the KHL.
Vesalainen was drafted by the Jets in the first round (24th overall) in the 2017 NHL draft.