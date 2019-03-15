Kristian Vesalainen is back in North America.

The Winnipeg Jets have reassigned the forward to the Manitoba Moose from the KHL's Jokerit Helsinki on Friday.

#NHLJets have reassigned forward Kristian Vesalainen from Jokerit of the KHL to the @ManitobaMoose.



Vesalainen, 19, played five games with the Jets to start the season.



Vesalainen played 31 games in the KHL, there he recorded 6 goals and 17 points. He also added 1 goal in the teams six playoff games. Jokerit's season came to an end on Mar. 7 when they lost in the Conference Quarterfinals.

The native of Helsinki opened his 2018-19 campaign in North America with the Winnipeg Jets, playing five games and recording an assist in his NHL debut.

The 6-foot-3 left-winger also added 8 points in 8 games with the Moose before being assigned to the KHL.

Vesalainen was drafted by the Jets in the first round (24th overall) in the 2017 NHL draft.