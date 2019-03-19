WINNIPEG — Kristian Vesalainen scored 4:47 into overtime and the Manitoba Moose recovered from blowing a three-goal lead to beat the San Diego Gulls 4-3 on Tuesday in American Hockey League action.

Ryan White, Logan Shaw and Cameron Schilling gave Manitoba (31-27-6) a 3-0 lead by the 14:38-mark of the first period.

But the Gulls (32-20-7) stormed back with two quick goals from Kalle Kossila and Ben Street at the end of the first, and a short-handed goal from Kiefer Sherwoord to tie the game midway through the third.

Moose goaltender Eric Comrie stopped 36 shots. San Diego's Jeff Glass made 25 saves and Kevin Boyle stopped two shots.