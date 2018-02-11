WINNIPEG — Jimmy Vesey's goal with 3:53 left in the third period proved to be the winner as the New York Rangers earned a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers defenceman Brady Skjei had fired a shot that hit a Jets' player then went in off Vesey, who was returning to action after sitting out three games with a concussion. Michael Grabner added an empty-net goal with 43 second left.

Winnipeg defenceman Dustin Byfuglien appeared to make it 2-2 with 1:22 remaining but his goal was called off because of teammate Mark Scheifele's high stick.

Mats Zuccarello ended a 21-game goal-scoring drought with his ninth of the season for the Rangers.

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 37 shots for the Rangers (27-24-5), who were starting a four-game road trip and are 2-4-0 in their past six games.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 21st goal of the season for Winnipeg, which lost consecutive games at home for the first time this season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Jets (32-15-9), who are 3-2-1 in their 10-game homestand.

Winnipeg had a Tyler Myers' goal 24 seconds into the first period disallowed because of a New York challenge for offside. But 42 seconds later Ehlers ripped a one-timer past Lundqvist's glove side to make it 1-0.

With 1:06 left in the period, an Ehlers' pass attempt was intercepted by Zuccarello and he broke in alone on Hellebuyck. The puck hit Hellebuyck, dropped to the ice and trickled in under the goalie's pads.

Winnipeg outshot the Rangers 11-6 in the first but the tables turned in the second as New York had the 24-21 shots advantage.

The scoreless second featured three power plays for New York and one for the Jets. Both netminders made some big saves, including Hellebuyck diving to stop a Rick Nash blast and Lundqvist denying a close-in shot by Myers.

Winnipeg had two early power plays in the third and Lundqvist was kept busy, making saves on Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine. The Rangers also got a power play and Zuccarello had a shot stopped and hit the post.

Both teams finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

Veteran centre Matt Hendricks was back in action for Winnipeg after missing two games with a concussion and got into a fight with forward Cody McLeod.

Winnipeg hosts Washington on Tuesday, while the Rangers play in Minnesota the same day.