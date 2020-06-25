Veteran defender Pablo Zabaleta is one of three players will leave West Ham United when their contracts expire on Monday.

Also leaving the team are Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez and 19-year-old defender Jeremy Ngakia, who turned down what the team called a "significant" deal to stay at Hammers.

An Argentina international, Zabaleta joined West Ham in 2017 after nine seasons at Manchester City in which he won two Premier League titles and a pair of FA Cups. The 35-year-old Zabaleta made 80 appearances across all competitions for Hammers, but was limited to just 10 league appearances this season with injury.

Sanchez, 34, joined the club from Fiorentina in 2018 by a serious knee injury and recovery from surgery has limited his usage over two seasons with the former Aston Villa player making only 18 appearances for the club.

Ngakia made his senior debut for the club in January after graduating from the West Ham academy. The London native started for the club in West Ham's June 20 game against Wolves.

"In line with our structure and policy, Ngakia was offered significantly improved terms to reward his breakthrough into the first-team squad this year, along with further contractual enhancements linked to his future progress and success," West Ham said in a statement. "However, the player and his representatives declined to accept any of the offers, and also turned down a short-term extension until the end of the current season."

With seven matches remaining in the season, West Ham currently sits outside of the relegation zone on favourable goal difference over Bournemouth (+2) and Aston Villa (+4).

West Ham is next in action on Wednesday when they host Chelsea at London Stadium.