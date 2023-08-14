Veteran forward David Krejci announced his retirement on Monday after 16 NHL seasons, all with the Boston Bruins.

The 37-year-old joins Patrice Bergeron in retirement, with both long-time Bruins hanging up their skates this off-season.

Krejci posted 16 goals and 56 points in 70 games with the last season, adding one goal and four points in four playoff games.

He returned to the team last summer after spending the previous season playing in Czechia with Olomouc HC.

A veteran of 1,032 NHL games, Krejci retires with 231 goals and 786 points over his career.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011, posting 12 goals and 23 points over 25 games that postseason.

Krejci released the following statement through the Bruins:

After 15 full NHL seasons I have decided to retire from the best league in the world.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cam Neely and Don Sweeney for allowing me to take my time with my decision and announcement.

I also want to thank the Jacobs family and the entire Bruins organization for believing in me over and over again and giving me the opportunity to be part of this amazing family for so many years.

When I was drafted in 2004, I had no idea that I would be working with such incredible and driven people who would lead us to 3 Stanley Cup Finals, and winning the ultimate goal in 2011.

I have made so many great friendships throughout the organization. You have always been there for me whenever I needed something and I will always be here for you.

To my teammates - I have been very lucky to be on so many good teams and play with so many great players. You always start as coworkers but end as friends, and I'm so proud to have met some of my closest friends over the years. That's the best part about our sport.

Thank you to all the coaching staffs I was lucky to have in my career - I was coached by some of the best coaches in the world.

Thank you to my agents for all you have done for me since my teenage years.

To my mom and dad - Thank you for letting me chase my dream of playing in the NHL. Being a father, I now realize how hard it had to be to send your kid to another continent with no English. Without your support, my NHL dream would still be a dream and not reality.

To my brother Zdenek - We dreamt the same thing as kids but only one of us was fortunate to experience it. You never complained and you were never jealous of me - you were the exact opposite of that. I don't think you understand how much influence you have had on my career, and for that I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

To my wife Naomi and my kids Elina and Everett - As I'm writing this and hearing you and the kids playing and being really loud it makes me happy that I get to experience it in real life and not over the phone when we are on trips far away. You understood all the hard work I had to put in and all the hours in the summer to get ready for a new season. You always listened when I was in my lows and gave me strength and the right advice. Now it's time for me to try to be the best husband and father I can be and support you in our next chapter in life.

I want to thank the media - I really appreciate all of you even if I don't like speaking too much … I will miss you.

And to Bruins fans and the city of Boston - THANK YOU. You have always treated me with nothing but respect and I will be forever grateful. I will miss playing in front of you, but I am and always will be a Bruin.

DK46