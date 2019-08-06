Veteran Canadian lightweight John (The Bull) Makdessi has been forced to pull out of his scheduled bout against American Devonte (King Kage) Smith later this month at UFC 241 in Anaheim.

A UFC official said the withdrawal was health-related. Makdessi apologized via social media.

"The true fans know I never pull out from a fight if it's not something very serious," he wrote. "Life is like a roller-coaster ride. I will be back stronger and ready to compete. God Bless."

The 34-year-old from Montreal is coming off a unanimous decision over Peruvian Jesus (El Mudo) Penudo on a UFC televised card in March in Nashville.

American Clay (Cassius) Collard (17-8-0 with one no contest) is stepping in for Makdessi against Smith. Collard, who is 1-3-0 in the UFC, last fought in the promotion in September 2015, He has gone 3-1-0 since.

The Anaheim bout was to have been the 17th UFC fight for Makdessi, who has won 10 and lost six. Among Canadians, only Georges St-Pierre (22), Patrick (The Predator) Cote (21) and Sam (Hands of Stone) Stout (20) have more UFC fights to their credit, and all three are retired.

The Aug. 17 main event at the Honda Center sees heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier take on former title-holder Stipe Miocic in a rematch of UFC 226 when Cormier won the championship belt.

A longtime member of Montreal's Tristar Gym, Makdessi now trains in Milwaukee under coach Duke Roufus.